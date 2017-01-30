NI Water announces necessary night-time City Walls work

NI Water has announced that it is set to continue work on its sewer improvement project within Londonderry City Walls.

Work will commence on Bishop Street from Monday, January 30 and is anticipated to take up to three weeks to complete.

The news comes after extensive investigative works were carried out during November of last year, which identified that the sewer in Bishop Street Within was in ‘very poor condition.’

NI Water have announced that all works are programmed to be completed prior to the commencement of Public Realm work within the Walls later this year.

Whilst the section of work was initially planned to be undertaken during daytime hours, due to restrictions caused by the number of existing services, the company has stated that ‘the sewer now needs to be replaced along the original line and will necessitate night time work.’

Detailed traffic management arrangements have been discussed with TransportNI and the work has been programmed during evening/night time hours which will also minimise disruption to businesses, road users and the public, according to NI Water.

The company also stated that ‘in order to carry out the work safely, it will be necessary to have a temporary road closure in place during night-time hours and a diversion route will be clearly signposted.’

There will also be some parking restrictions in the vicinity of the works, whilst vehicular access will be maintained for residents where possible.

The works will be carried out Monday – Thursday nights between 7pm and 7am, with all traffic restrictions being removed prior to 7am.

NI Water stated: “We will do everything within our means to keep noise levels to a minimum during the late evening and night-time work, and where possible will carry out the most disruptive work prior to 11pm.

“As far as possible, we will continue to plan the work to avoid clashing with major events in the City. NI Water and our contractor will continue to liaise with the City Centre Initiative to coordinate the work at different locations. We will also liaise with businesses within the area to facilitate access for deliveries etc.

“NI Water and our contractor Quinn Automatic Ltd would like to thank the public for their ongoing patience and co-operation while this essential work is completed. We will do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and ensure the work is completed as soon as practicably possible.”

Customer queries regarding this project should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088, quoting “KI536 Inner Walls Public Realm Sewers, Londonderry.