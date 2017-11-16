IN FULL: Parking fines issued in Northern Ireland

The Department for Infrastructure has published statistics on the total number of Penalty Charge Notices (parking fines) issued in Northern Ireland from January to September 2017.

Towns and cities with the greatest number of parking fines include Londonderry (4,393), Lisburn (2,608), Ballymena (2,133), Portadown (1,514) and Lurgan (1,024)

More than two fifths (43 per cent) of all on-street parking fines (24,303) were issued in Belfast.

Twelve per cent of all off-street car parking fines (9,872) were issued in the Fermanagh and Omagh district council area.

More than 5,000 penalty charge notices were issued for moving traffic offences in greater Belfast. Just under a third (31 per cent) of these contraventions occurred on Donegall Square East, over a quarter (27 per cent) on Great Victoria Street and a further 16 per cent on College Square East.