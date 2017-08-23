Search

FLOODING: Latest update on road closures in Co Londonderry

Road closures
Here's the latest we have on the road closures around Co Londonderry after last night's torrential rain and flooding incidents.

Co Lononderry roads closed:

A2 Clooney Road

A5 Victoria Road

Lower Deck Craigavon Bridge

Church Brae

Gregg Road

Drumnahoe Road

Co Tyrone Roads Closed

Drumeen Rd

Donaghanie Rd

A505 Cookstown Road

Camlough Road

Whitebridge Road

Plumbridge -bridge closed

Crockanboy Road

Roads Reopened

Maghermason Rd

Skeoge Rd

Letterkenny Roundabout

Buncrana Rd

Glenshane Pass passable with care

A5 Ballygawley Road

B48 Gortin Rd