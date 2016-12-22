Transform your life with Andrea

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing an incredible 16 stone is using her success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Andrea McClintock joined her local Slimming World group in January 2014 and dropped from 28 Stone 11 1/2lb to 12 Stone 11 1/2 lb

Now, she has trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Members at the group are getting ready to welcome Andrea as their new Consultant when she takes over the All Saints Centre group on Saturday, January 7 at 10am.

The latest government figures reveal that around one in four adults are obese and it is estimated that, by 2034, this will increase to one in three. 60% of Northern Ireland’s population is now overweight or obese, and Andrea says her new role has never been more important.

She says: “Obesity is becoming such a huge issue across the UK. When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started. After losing 16st and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.

“Support is really the most important thing.

“It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost 16 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own Consultant Sinead and the Sion Mills group. As someone who has lost weight myself I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

“Like a lot of slimmers, I had tried to lose weight so many times before by following numerous diets but they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I ate.

“I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life, but when I came to Slimming World it was different. I never felt like I was on a diet.

“The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you are never hungry and no foods are banned so there’s no deprivation.

“Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people, many of whom have unpleasant memories of being forced to take part in activity at school, how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise like going to the gym or running.

Andrea can’t wait for the new challenges running her own business will bring. “I wanted a job that was well paid and could fit around my family life and my ‘nine-to-five’ job, so this was an ideal option. Andrea’s Slimming World group will be held at All Saints Centre, Waterside every Saturday at 10am from 7th January. For more information or to join Andrea’s group either pop along on Saturday, January 7 or call her on 07595 549826.