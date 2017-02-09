‘Trainspotting’ and ‘La La Land’ sum up councillor frustrations

The continued controversy over the airport had some councillors reaching for the film references as Derry City and Strabane District Council struck its rate for 2017/18.

Sinn Féin Councillor Eric McGinley quoted from Danny Boyle’s ‘Trainspotting’ and accused naysayers of choosing cuts and closures as opposed to choosing growth and investment.

SDLP Councillor John Boyle complained that those voting against the rates were living in ‘La La Land’.

And it was all weirder than fiction for Sinn Féin Councillor Elisha McCallion, who said: “I had to blink,” she said. “I thought I was dreaming and I was in the White House briefing room listening to fake news, listening to the contributions from some councillors.”