Trad singers to meet for first session of 2017

The Derry Traditional Singing Circle will hold its first monthly session of 2017 in Tinney’s Bar on Patrick Street this Thursday (January 5) at 9.30pm.

The group is looking forward to welcoming old and new friends for a new year of song and crack.

“After the new year revelry we are back to reality,” said one of the founder members Vincent Strunks.

“Last year was very successful and look forward to a new year of great songs sung by great singers and hope that our listeners become singers.

“The usual stalwarts will be in attendance so come along for a goods night of singing and crack. We thank everyone for their participation throughout last year and wish them all a happy, prosperous and healthy new year. Athbhliain faoi shéan is faoi mhaise daoibh.”