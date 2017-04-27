Top drawer line up for Stendahl with Sharon Shannon and ASH

Stendhal Festival has revealed the first portion of the musical line-up for this year’s instalment of the multi-award winning Festival.

The eclectic mix of genres and styles showcased at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, will be headlined by Northern Irish Legends ASH on Friday, August 11.

The Downpatrick rockers are one of the most popular and successful acts to ever hail from Northern Ireland, bursting onto the scene with their seminal debut album ‘1977’, an album which contained classics such as ‘Girl from Mars,’ ‘Goldfinger’, ‘Angel Interceptor’ and ‘Oh Yeah’.

The album hit number one in the British Album Charts and spawned four top 20 hits for the fledgling outfit.

Since then their career has spanned over 20 years and ASH have produced 18 top 40 singles, two UK Number 1 Albums (‘1977’ and ‘Free All Angels’) and a further three albums which all charted in the top 10.

From one legendary act to another, Irish folk hero Sharon Shannon will also be taking to the Stendhal stage this summer.

Sharon has quite literally seen and done it all in the Irish Folk Scene.

She has played on stage with the likes of the Waterboys and Christy Moore, while her 1991 self-titled debut album remains the highest selling folk album in Irish history.

Granted a lifetime achievement award at the 2009 Meteor Awards, Sharon has attained legendary status and everyone involved with Stendhal is very proud to welcome her to Limavady in the summer.

Adding a stylish International flair to proceedings will be both Ginkgoa and Ulrich Schnauss featuring Nat Urazmetova.

Parisian/Manhattan Electro swing act Ginkgoa has been garnering rave reviews thanks to their electrifying recent appearances in festivals across Europe and North America.

German electronica icon Ulrich Schnauss is at once uplifting and otherworldly, combining multi-layered synthesizers with beats and ethereal vocals, serving as an aural escape route from the trappings of reality.

Showcasing the very best of Northern Irish talent has always been a key component of the Stendhal experience and this year some of our very brightest home-grown stars will be shining on the Stendhal stage.

Ciaran Lavery is making a welcome return to Stendhal as is Ryan McMullan and Anthony Toner.

Tickets for the event on August 11 and 12 are on sale now at Stendhalfestival.com and from local ticket outlets next week. For more info check out the Stendhal Festival Facebook page.