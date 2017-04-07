‘Top class facilities’ for former Clondermott High School site

The green light has been given for a scheme that will see the redevelopment of the former Clondermott High School, off Irish Street.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee gave their approval on Thursday for the project,

which has been submitted by the local government authority.

It includes proposals for the development of a full size multi-use pitch for soccer, rugby and gaelic games, 3G soccer pitch, four synthetic tennis courts, four synthetic cricket wickets and practice net facilities as well as a changing pavilion and staff facilities.

Welcoming the decision, Councillor John Boyle, chairman of the committee, said once developed, these facilities would be of huge benefit to the community.

“This is a fantastic development that will provide the local community in Irish Street with top class sporting and recreational facilities on their doorstep.

“It will encourage participation in sport and activity and promote health and wellbeing in our communities, and is in keeping with the commitments set out in our Community Development / Inclusive Growth Plan for our city and district,” he said.

Meanwhile, members have granted approval for the redevelopment of premises at 50-54 Waterloo Street to provide 19 apartments and the refurbishment of existing ground floor retail units.

The meeting in the Guildhall heard the scheme will provide a mix of two-bedroomed and one-bedroomed apartments above the existing ground floor retail provision.

The front and rear external facades will also be refurbished and redeveloped to enhance the property.

Cllr John Boyle commented: “This development will bring a substantial boost to the local economy and provide mixed use housing and retail in a very popular area right in the heart of the city centre.”

The application was submitted by Ashfield Properties NI Ltd., 36 Templemore Business Park.