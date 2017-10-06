Search

Top award for Seamus Heaney centre

PACEMAKER BELFAST 29/09/2016 The official opening of Seamus Heaney HomePlace, a new arts and literary centre marking the life and work of the Nobel Laureate at his home town Bellaghy on Thursday. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
The Seamus Heaney centre in Co Londonderry has won an award for excellence. Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy was named best visitor centre by the Association for Heritage Interpretation (AHI). It has just celebrated its first anniversary, having welcomed more than 40,000 visitors. Mid Ulster District Council chair Kim Ashton said: “This is a prestigious award and the perfect finish to our first anniversary celebrations.”