Tom Frawley takes up new role on health overseer

Tom Frawley has been appointed to the board that oversees the work of health and care regulators across the North.

The Limerick-native, who lives in Derry, has been appointed as a non-executive member of the board of the Professional Standards Authority , the Health Minister Michelle O’Neill announced on Friday.

The former Northern Ireland Ombudsman’s term commenced on New Year’s Day and will be for a maximum of four years. Board members are paid £7,881 a year.

Announcing the appointment the Department stated: “Mr Frawley brings considerable experience as a non-executive director and has an exceptional understanding of health and social care in the north of Ireland. In 2001 at the invitation of the then First and deputy First Ministers, Mr Frawley chaired a panel of experts whose task was to review and make proposals for the reform and restructuring of Public Administration in NI. Before this he had chaired a strategic review of the Ambulance Service (NI).

“Mr Frawley started his career in administration in a range of health and social services districts in the north, before spending 15 years as Chief Executive of the Western Health and Social Services Board. In this role, Mr Frawley led the Board through a transformation of mental health and services for learning disabled people, the rationalisation of obstetric services, the redesign of cancer services and the realignment of acute services.”