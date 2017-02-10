‘Those behind bomb alert offer nothing to the community’

Sinn Féin councillor Elisha McCallion has condemned those responsible for a bomb alert in Derry this morning.

She said: “A number of residents have had to be evacuated from their homes following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Farmhill area of Foyle Springs.

“This is the last thing the local community needs, particularly on such a cold day.

“Those behind this security alert have nothing to offer the local community.

“We don’t need or want these type of incidents in the city.”