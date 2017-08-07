Thieves steal money set aside by family for funeral costs

Thieves stole money from a Londonderry home that had been put aside by a family to pay for the funeral of a loved one.

The alleged theft is thought to have occurred in the Kinnego Park area of the city on Sunday, August 6.

“It is believed entry to the property was gained sometime between 3pm and 7pm. A sum of cash and items of jewellery were reported stolen. A portion of the money stolen was to be used to cover funeral costs following a bereavement in the family," Constable Richard Donnell said.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or who has information which could assist the investigation to call detectives in Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch on 101 and quoting reference number 1099 06/08/17.

"Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”