These Strictly stars are coming to Northern Ireland this year

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars, Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus are heading out on tour this Autumn with a fantastic evening of song, dance and stories from their time on the BBC hit show.

With amazing Ballroom and Latin routines such as the Waltz, the Paso Doble and favourites like the Charleston and Argentine Tango, Kristina and Tristan are bringing their show to Coleraine, Newtownabbey and Londonderry in November.

Kristina appeared on the BBC show for eight years with her partners such as Daniel O’Donnell, John Sergeant and Simon Webbe - with whom she made the final. Tristan starred in two series of the BBC show, with the singer Jamelia and also ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star Jennifer Gibney.

Full details from strictlytheatreco.com.