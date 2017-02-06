The Spa is top awards finalist

The Spa at Roe Park Resort is set to compete as a finalist for a prestigious UK award at the Professional Beauty awards taking place later this month Tobacco Dock, London.

The spa at the popular resort in Limavady was crowned ‘Northern Ireland Spa of the Year’ at the Professional Beauty Regional Awards in 2016, and now proceeds to the national finals where it will compete against other top spas from across the UK.

These prominent awards have grown, not only in size but also in status within the beauty industry; more than 250 entries were received in 2016 from throughout the UK, making it a bumper year for the awards.

According to the organisers, being shortlisted marks a business out as one of the finest beauty providers in the UK.

Terry Kelly, Golf and Spa Manager at the Roe Park Resort said:“We are delighted to be named a finalist in the UK Professional Beauty Awards. Our clients often comment that the friendly, professional service they receive at the Spa at Roe Park Resort sets us apart from our competitors.

“We are very proud of our team of skilled beauty therapists who deliver the very best customer service and cutting edge treatments, and it is an honour to compete for this prestigious award alongside some of the UK’s most highly regarded spas.”

The Spa at Roe Park Resort was launched in 2007 and employs 20 staff, offering a range of relaxation treatments and beauty therapies with 12 treatment areas, sauna, steam suite, heated pool and gymnasium.

Mark Moloney, Managing Director of Professional Beauty comments, “The British beauty industry is world renowned. To be a finalist is a huge achievement. We congratulate Roe Park Resort on its success and wish them all the best for the national finals.”

The Beauty Awards are the most prestigious and established awards recognising those who make a difference to the industry. For more information on The Spa visit: www.roeparkresort.com/spa