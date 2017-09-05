The ‘Jimi Hendrix of Pipes’ bound for Strabane workshops and gigs

The piper known as ‘The Jimi Hendrix of Pipes’ is set to host a day of workshops and masterclasses followed by an intimate evening concert at the Alley Theatre this Saturday, September 9.

Scottish piper Fred Morrison is hosting the now annual Tyrone Pipers’ Day at the Strabane venue, organised by local musician and uilleann pipe maker Martin Gallen of Banba Design.

Looking ahead to the event Martin described it as ‘a must see’ for anyone with a passion for piping music.

“We have a terrific day planned and are delighted to be bringing the event back to the Alley Theatre,” he said. “From 3pm – 5pm there will be a master class with Fred Morrison and I will be facilitating a Reed Making Workshop.

“There will also be piping displays, music sessions and Highland Pipers throughout the day, a must see for anyone who loves piping music.

“These activities will lead into an evening concert in the Alley Theatre auditorium with the very talented Fred Morrison who will be wowing audiences with his outstanding musical and technical prowess.

“I would urge everyone to come along and enjoy this wonderful day and evening filled with the sound of Uilleann and Highland Pipes.”

Fred Morrison is considered one of Celtic music’s most profoundly skilled and audaciously inventive exponents.

He is justly famed for his passionately expressive style, rooted in the Gaelic traditions of his father’s native South Uist and enriched by influences from far and wide, which have seen him dubbed “the Jimi Hendrix of the pipes”.

Equally accomplished on the Great Highland bagpipes, Scottish small pipes, whistle and the Irish uilleann pipes, he has featured with seminal Scottish bands Clan Alba and Capercaillie.

He is also a record-breaking champion on the competitive piping circuit.

Martin Gallen has been a pipe maker since 2011 and has enjoyed significant success having won ten different awards for his business Banba Design as well as winning the O’Mealy Pipemaking Scholarship in 2012.

Tyrone Pipers’ Day Workshops and master classes are free.

Tickets for Fred Morrison’s evening concert are £10 each.

They are available from the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444 or online www.alley-theatre.com.

ALLEY THEATRE

The Alley Theatre has a busy programme of events coming up, as well as the Tyrone Pipers’ Day.

On September 15, singer Donna Taggart will take to the stage.

In just one week Donna Taggart’s single ‘Jealous Of The Angels’ went viral and it sent her album straight to No. 1 on the Billboard World Music Catalogue Charts. The video soon followed and now has over 82 million views on Donna’s Facebook page. The Omagh-born viral sensation began singing when she was 22 and first came to prominence in 2011 when her acclaimed debut album ‘Celtic Lady Vol. 1’ was picked up by Gerry Anderson on radio,