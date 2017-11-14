Testing times for prospective doctors and dentists at Loreto

Prospective Medicine and Dentistry students from several local schools were put to the test in Loreto

College on November 11.

As part of the rigorous selection process for these professions, students have to attend a nine station multiple mini interview (MMI) to assess skills and attributes such as the ability to communicate, to solve problems, to empathise and moral reasoning.

A team of doctors and dentists, led by Doctor Martin O’Kane, and including many former Loreto students, visited the College to conduct a trial MMI session for students from Loreto College, as well as students from Coleraine Grammar School and Dalriada School.

The event was a great success, with students feeling more confident and well prepared for future interviews at various universities in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales. Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College and Miss Maria Flannelly, Head of Careers, commented on the fantastic opportunity this provided for students to experience a multiple mini interview and wished students the best of luck in the months ahead.

They also conveyed their thanks and appreciation to Doctor O’Kane and his team of professionals for their generosity and willingness to advise and support the students participating in the day-long event.