Tesco donate 31,635 meals

Over 31,635 meals were donated to local groups by Tesco, Londonderry as part of the company’s Community Food Connection initiative.

In total Tesco’s food surplus redistribution initiative has helped serve five million meals to more than 3,300 community groups and charities since its launch less than a year ago.

This work is a key part of the retailer’s target to ensure no food safe for human consumption will go to waste inside Tesco’s UK operations by the end of 2017. The food plays a key role in helping charities feed people and, in doing so, allowing the money saved to be invested in vital social services in communities across the whole of the UK.

Matt Davies, Tesco UK and ROI CEO said: “It’s great to see the difference Community Food Connection is making to providing people in need with meals from food that would otherwise go to waste and services they need.

“We know we still have more to do to achieve our target that no food safe for human consumption goes to waste in our UK operations. Our colleagues in Londonderry are playing a vital role, they are helping to make sure local charities have access to surplus food from our stores.”

If you are a charity or group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection, www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-foodcloud.