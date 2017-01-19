Termoncanice pupils get a taste of college life at NWRC

Primary seven pupils from Termoncanice primary school in Limavady have spent a morning at North West Regional College experiencing life at college.

During the visit the pupils received treatments at the Hair and Beauty salons in Main Street, and visited Greystone where they got to take part in practical work.

Cara Hegarty, Curriculum Manager of Hair and Beauty at Limavady explained that staff and students spent time engaging with the 33 girls and three boys who attended the Hair and Beauty Department.

“They were all given the option of having their hair done, along with a manicure,” she said. “It was a great morning that was thoroughly enjoyed by both my students and the P7’s.”

Lecturer in Brickwork at Greystone, David McCay, added that they had 37 boys and one girl visit the Greystone Campus. “We began with an introductory talk welcoming the pupils to the building and explaining what they would be doing,” he said.

“The children took part in brickwork and tiling followed by a tour around various subject areas including joinery, carpentry, electrical motor vehicle and auto cad engineering where they got a short talk.”