Templemore Sports Complex to temporarily close

Templemore Sports Complex customers are being reminded that all indoor facilities will close for three weeks from the end of this month to accommodate £200,000 of refurbishment work and essential maintenance at the centre.

Outdoor pitches, access to the running track and normal reception operations will still be available during the temporary closure which begins on Monday July 31 until Sunday August 20.

To minimise disruption, customers will have access to the facilities at Foyle Arena, Brooke Park Leisure and Sports Centre and the City Baths during the closure.

The refit of the centre will include an upgrade of the reception area and changing rooms, a new disabled changing room and painting of internal areas of the centre.

The centre’s Health Suite and Shower and Rest Area will also be upgraded and essential maintenance will be carried out on the swimming pool.

During the work, a reduced Studio Cycling Programme will operate in the ground floor aerobics studio on Monday 11am and 6pm, Wednesday 6.30am and 6pm, Thursday 1pm and 6pm and Saturday at 10am but showering facilities may not be available.

Contact details and opening times of all Council’s leisure centres are available at www.derrystrabane.com/leisure