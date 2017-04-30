Teens killed in Inishowen crash named locally as Nathan Farrell and Nathan Dixon-Gill

The two teenage friends who died in a collision in Inishowen on Saturday morning have been named locally as Nathan Farrell (18) and Nathan Dixon-Gill (17).

Both young men were from Buncrana.

The fatal collision occurred on the road between Quigley’s Point and Whitecastle on the R238 at approximately 3.35am on Saturday.

One of the young men was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The three other occupants of the car, males in their late teens, were taken to Altnagelvin and Letterkenny Hospital, and are described as being in a stable condition.

Buncrana Parish Priest Fr. Francis Bradley said prayers were said for the two “good friends” at Sunday mass in the Parish.

Fr. Bradley said he had spoken with both of the teenagers’ families.

“You’ll understand they are in tremendous shock and sadness. They are dumbfounded, really, by their loss; all generations - grandparents, parents siblings, friends - they’re just feeling the terrible pain of grief and loss. It’s relentless, and they’re just having to come to terms with it.

Our prayers are the only thing we can say, and offer them hope in the hope of healing.”

Fr. Bradley said the two teenagers were “good friends.”

“Like evey other young fella, and group of young fellas, they were cherished, and cared for, worried about and loved and, as with anyone of their generation, there was hope for their future, but those hopes have been dashed and their futures cut short in that way. They were good friends and part of a group of good friends.”

Fianna Fail County Councillor in Buncrana, Rena Donaghy, said the tragedy was “another terrible blow for Inishowen.”

“We are absolutely devastated at the news. They were so young, and they were just beginning to start off in life. They had everything to live for, and it’s a shame their young lives were taken from them so tragically,” she said.

Colr. Donaghy said she knows the families of all of the five people involved in the collision and had spoken with the heartbroken father of one of the teens who lost his life.

“Most of the five young people are from the Buncrana area; all so young, just young fellas out enjoying themselves at a disco and, for their young lives to be taken from them, is awful.

“The community is completely stunned and in shock, absolutely. It’s terrible, absolutely shocking,” Colr. Donaghy added.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses and, in particular, anyone who may have travelled the road between 3am and 3.40am on Saturday morning to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074- 9320540, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.