Teens arrested by detectives investigating Londonderry assault

Two teenagers have been arrested by police investigating an assault that left a man with serious head injuries at the weekend.
Police confirmed late on Monday that detectives from PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating the serious assault in Newmarket Street during the early hours of Sunday, October 22 have arrested an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man.
They are currently assisting police with their enquiries.
