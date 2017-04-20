Teenager’s family hopes for closure after body found in River Foyle

The family of Londonderry teenager Dean Millar is hopeful that remains found in the River Foyle would be formally identified as those of the 18-year-old.

Dean Millar’s uncle, Paddy McDaid, told the News Letter that he was hopeful the family could “begin the grieving process” after what has been a five-week search for his remains.

The family of Dean Millar wants to see better CCTV on the Craigavon Bridge in Londonderry to prevent future tragedies

Police confirmed that a body was recovered from the banks of the Foyle on Tuesday evening.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr McDaid said: “It has been very difficult for everyone.

“We are quite confident that it is him, but we are still awaiting official confirmation. The post-mortem should be tomorrow.

“It’s been very hard for everybody to stay strong, to not give up and to keep searching. Hopefully there is a result now and we can begin the grieving process.”

The search for Dean Millar was one of two similarly tragic searches along the banks of the Foyle in recent weeks, following the death of another young man, Jack Glenn, in similar circumstances.

Both families have searched tirelessly and, following the recovery of Jack’s body, the Glenn family have continued to support the Millars in their search.

Mr McDaid praised those who helped with the search. “We wouldn’t have been here without them, they have been with us every step of the way,” he said.

He said the family plans to campaign for measures to prevent other families being forced to endure the suffering they have been through in recent weeks.

“We need a crisis centre,” he said. “We need to have a better security system on the bridges. We would like to see better CCTV footage on the top deck of the Craigavon Bridge.”

