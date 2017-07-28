Taxi driver robbed at knife point

A taxi driver was robbed at knife-point in the city early this morning.

Police at Strand Road are appealing for witnesses following a report of the robbery in Galliagh Park.

Detective Constable Marshall said: “It was reported that between 12:20am and 1am a taxi driver was robbed at knife-point by two males.

“During the incident no injuries were caused and a sum of cash was taken.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information, or anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 47 of the 28/07/2017. Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”