Taoiseach in murder suspect row

The PSNI must explain the status of a former murder suspect who fled across the border in the 1980s – but returned to walk with the Taoiseach around Londonderry last weekend, it is claimed.

Part-time UDR man Hugh ‘Lexie’ Cummings was shot by the IRA in 1982 in Strabane.

In 2012 DUP MP Jim Shannon used parliamentary privilege to accuse Gerry McMonagle, now Sinn Fein Mayor of Donegal, of the murder.

Mr Shannon said gunpowder residue was found on McMonagle and fibres from his trousers were found on the seat of the car abandoned at the murder scene.

He asked: “How was it that William Gerard McMonagle was allowed to travel across the border to safety and freedom, and to begin a new life?”

A direction to prosecute Mr McMonagle for the murder was made by the Director of Public Prosecutions in 1982.

However it is understood that Mr McMonagle fled across the border in late 1983 following a legal dispute, just as the trial was about to start.

The Historical Enquiries Team (HET) said a review of Mr Cumming’s murder was carried out in 2003, following Mr McMonagle’s inclusion on a list of republican On-The-Runs (OTRs) supplied to the Government by Sinn Fein.

HET said: “Following this review the DPP rescinded the direction of December 13, 1982 to prosecute William McMonagle and directed no prosecution against him.”

On Saturday Mr McMonagle walked in a delegation side by side with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar around Londonderry. But Mr Cumming’s niece, Shelley Gilfillan, was furious.

“If I had known I would have made a citizen’s arrest myself,” she said. “I was totally disgusted, shocked. I don’t understand why McMonagle was giving the Taoiseach a tour of Londonderry.”

But Ms Gilfennan said that even if Mr McMonagle had an OTR comfort letter, Teresa Villier had rescinded them. The letters assured over 160 republicans that they were not wanted for terror offences.

UUP Justice spokesman Doug Beattie said Sinn Fein’s actions show “how little they care about the suffering and pain inflicted by the IRA”.

“The Taoiseach may well attack Sinn Fein for their support of terrorism... [but] when he has an opportunity to take a stand, he too slips into the same mind-set as we have seen over many years from governments in the Republic.”

TUV leader Jim Allister wrote to the Chief Constable George Hamilton, asking why Mr McMonagle was not arrested on Saturday. He asked: “Do elected officials from the Republic enjoy immunity in Northern Ireland?”

However a Sinn Féin spokesman responded that it would “take no lectures from former British soldier Doug Beattie”.

He added: “Gerry McMonagle was accompanying An Taoiseach in his democratically elected capacity as the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council under the auspices of the North West Strategic growth partnership.”

The News Letter invited the Taoiseach’s office and the PSNI to comment but they had not done so at the time of going to press.