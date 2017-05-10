Suspended term for man who ran VCP

A24-years-old man found to be in possession of cannabis after he ran a police checkpoint in the Waterside last year has been given a five month suspended jail term after appearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Sean McDaid-Cornwell, of Star Apartments, was arrested after evading the checkpoint on the Limavady Road last July.

A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) solicitor told the court how on July 25, 2016, police established a checkpoint on the Limavady Road and a secondary checkpoint on Broomhill Avenue.

The court heard that on approaching the second stop at Nelson Drive, McDaid-Cornwell was reported to have picked up speed before driving through the checkpoint. The PPS solicitor said the defendant was subsequently stopped and searched and that a small amount of Cannabis was discovered. The defendant admitted the offences but told police that he didn’t realise that they wanted him to stop.

Defence counsel for McDaid-Cornwell, Eoghan Devlin said the defendant “knows now that they wanted him to stop.” Mr. Devlin said his client had an offer of gainful employment from his father and that he hoped to take that up with him in England in the near future.

District Judge Barney McElholm imposed a five month jail term, which he suspended for two years. The defendant was also fined £150 and ordered to pay an offender levy of £15. Five penalty points were endorsed on his licence.