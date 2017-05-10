Survival of the fittest

A competition to find North West Regional College’s (NWRC) fittest students will take place at Crossfit Causeway Coleraine on Wednesday, May 10.

The sports fitness event will see students from Strand Road and Limavady campus taking part in a range of activities to test their physical and fitness skills.

The competition will culminate with one male and one female student declared the fittest student in

the college.

The event which was launched this week at NWRC Limavady has kindly been sponsored by Paul

Thompson Solicitors, Coleraine.

Speaking at the launch Paul Thompson said: “We are delighted to come on board this year with sponsorship for the cross-campus competition.

“We wish all the participants the best of luck in what promises to be a fantastic competition.”

Lecturer in Sport at NWRC Limavady Ivor Neill, who was this year named Crossfit Ireland’s Fittest

Man over 60 said: “This event has been organised by students studying the BTEC Diploma in

Coaching and Fitness at Limavady Campus.

“This event forms part of the unit of study ‘Organising an Event.’ We hope to have a fantastic day.

The event begins at 10am and is open to the public to come along and watch.”