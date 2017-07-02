SuperCup NI team get boost from Donnelly group

Donnelly and Taggart will sponsor the County Londonderry FA Squad’s in this year’s SuperCupNI which takes place between 23-28 July.

The Junior and Premier SuperCupNI teams will face teams from Mexico, Brazil, America, New Zealand and neighbours Tyrone and Armagh in the first fixtures of the tournament, and are sure to make an excellent first impression in their Donnelly & Taggart tracksuits.

Mark Smyth, Sales Manager at Donnelly & Taggart Motorstore Eglinton, said: “Through various sponsorships, we are able to support our community and we are delighted to be able to support the County Londonderry FA Junior and Premier squads as they begin their journeys in the SuperCupNI.”

Victor Pollock, Sales Director at Donnelly & Taggart, said: “The SuperCupNI is has a long history in the north-west and we wish all the teams but especially the County Londonderry FA Junior squad the best of luck in the tournament.”

