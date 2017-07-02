Search

SuperCup NI team get boost from Donnelly group

The Country Londonderry Super Cup NI Team collecting their New Training Tracksuits from Team Sponsors Donnelly & Taggart Eglinton. (L-R) Mark Smyth, Motorstore Sales Manager, Michael Cooke, Premier Squad Manager, Victor Pollock, Sales Director and Martin Smith, the Junior Squad Manager.

The Country Londonderry Super Cup NI Team collecting their New Training Tracksuits from Team Sponsors Donnelly & Taggart Eglinton. (L-R) Mark Smyth, Motorstore Sales Manager, Michael Cooke, Premier Squad Manager, Victor Pollock, Sales Director and Martin Smith, the Junior Squad Manager.

0
Have your say

Donnelly and Taggart will sponsor the County Londonderry FA Squad’s in this year’s SuperCupNI which takes place between 23-28 July.

The Junior and Premier SuperCupNI teams will face teams from Mexico, Brazil, America, New Zealand and neighbours Tyrone and Armagh in the first fixtures of the tournament, and are sure to make an excellent first impression in their Donnelly & Taggart tracksuits.

Mark Smyth, Sales Manager at Donnelly & Taggart Motorstore Eglinton, said: “Through various sponsorships, we are able to support our community and we are delighted to be able to support the County Londonderry FA Junior and Premier squads as they begin their journeys in the SuperCupNI.”

Victor Pollock, Sales Director at Donnelly & Taggart, said: “The SuperCupNI is has a long history in the north-west and we wish all the teams but especially the County Londonderry FA Junior squad the best of luck in the tournament.”

For more information on the Donnelly Group, Northern Ireland’s largest independent vehicle retailer, visit our website at www.donnellygroup.co.uk or visit our Facebook and Twitter pages at Donnelly Group NI.