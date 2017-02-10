Search

Sudden death of police officer being investigated

Portrush police station. Photo: Google

Portrush police station. Photo: Google

It is understood a police officer has died at a station in Portrush.

A Police spokesperson said officers were investigating the sudden death of a colleague on Friday, February 10.

Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman

Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place.

It is understood the deceased was a part-time officer.

Commenting on the incident, Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of our colleague. They have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”