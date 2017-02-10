Sudden death of police officer being investigated

It is understood a police officer has died at a station in Portrush.
A Police spokesperson said officers were investigating the sudden death of a colleague on Friday, February 10.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place.
It is understood the deceased was a part-time officer.
Commenting on the incident, Chief Superintendent Paula Hilman said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of our colleague. They have asked for privacy during this difficult time.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Londonderry Sentinel means you're ok with our terms and conditions.