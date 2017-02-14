Strabane most romantic town in Northern Ireland

Shoppers in Strabane are the most romantic in Northern Irleand, according to supermarket chain Asda’s Valentine’s Day sales for the last two years.

Forty-three per cent more red roses and 39 per cent more chocolate heart lollipops were sold at the local branch than any other Asda store.

Meanwhile Larne customers spent the least on flowers and chocolates in 2016.

Ballyclare shoppers spent the second least amount on flowers but topped the treat chart, buying 36 per cent more Valentine’s chocolates than all the other stores.