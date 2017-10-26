State of Pennsylvania representatives visit

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Councillor Maolíosa McHugh met representatives from the State of Pennsylvania Department for Community and Economic Development when they visited the city last week.

Among the delegation was Neil Weaver: Executive Deputy Secretary for Community and Economic Development, Joseph Burke: Deputy Secretary, International Business Development, Gene Barr: President & CEO Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce and Richard Kilner: State of Pennsylvania European Investment Office

Joseph and Richard previously visited the City in March 2017 as part of a business development mission. They visited local engineering company - Fleming Agri Products Ltd, and local partners the Ulster University, the NW Regional College, the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and Donegal County Council.

This engagement was part of the Council’s wider international relations programme to promote the City and District globally and enhance its reputation and capacity to attract investment, expand business opportunities, extend global reach of the region and attract educational and cultural ties.