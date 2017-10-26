Sports Hub project launched by Council

Derry City and Strabane District Council this week launched a new scheme with Disability Sport NI to help make sport more accessible for people with a disability.

The District Council Disability Sports Hub Project, funded by the Department for Communities through Sport NI, will see all eleven Council areas in Northern Ireland receiving disability sports equipment packs.

The packs which are worth close to £50,000 each, will include twelve sports wheelchairs, one rugby wheelchair, three track chairs, five hand cycles, four tandem bikes, three trikes, three boccia sets and one sensory activity pack.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Maolíosa McHugh, launched the scheme on Monday at the Foyle Arena where the full equipment pack was displayed and demonstrated and those in attendance heard from people with disabilities about how the equipment will impact their participation levels in sport.

“I am delighted to able to launch the Disability Sports Hub project which I hope will can play a central role in allowing more people with a disability to take part in sports activities,” he said.

For more information visit www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.