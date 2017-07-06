Songwriting workshops with Paddy Nash

Libraries NI is inviting people to sign up to six-week Songwriting Workshops with local musician Paddy Nash in Dungiven and Limavady Libraries.

These workshops will run weekly on Wednesdays, starting on July 19 until August 30 (with no workshop on August 9) from 11am to 1pm (Limavady Library) and from 3pm to 5pm (Dungiven Library).

The workshops will give teenagers, adults and any interested people the opportunity to work with Paddy Nash to create and perform a song and video which will express a ‘sense of place’.

‘A Sense of Place’ is a Libraries NI project which is underway in the Roe Valley area to celebrate the cultural heritage of the area through a busy programme of events.

Paddy Nash has over 30 years of experience in the music industry playing folk and rock music. He has released four albums and has toured Europe and America. Since 2011 he has worked with schools, community groups and digital media hubs delivering songwriting workshops and more recently through ‘Nashman Productions’ music videos to accompany the original material created.

Paddy’s workshops are designed so that everyone can have an input regardless of musical or film experience. The type of song the participants will write will be led by the group. All levels of ability are welcome. If you play an instrument, bring it along!

Admission to the workshops is free and booking is essential. Call into or contact:

Dungiven Library (107 Main Street, BT47 4LE) on telephone: 028 7774 1475 or email: dungiven.library@librariesni.org.uk

Limavady Library (5 Connell Street, BT49 0EA) on telephone: 028 7776 2540 or email: limavady.library@librariesni.org.uk

Details of all A Sense of Place’ events are available at www.librariesni.org.uk