Search

SLIDESHOW: Nostalgia with the Sentinel

Faughan Valley High School pupils who were awarded work experience certificates in 1989.

Faughan Valley High School pupils who were awarded work experience certificates in 1989.

Take a wander down memory lane with the Sentinel.

Here’s a slideshow of some great pictures from 1989 - Spencer Road traders to singers and actors from Londonderry Musical Society.

Enjoy!