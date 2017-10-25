Search

SLIDESHOW: Down memory lane with the Sentinel

Take a wander down memory lane with the Sentinel.

Here we go back to 1989. Recognise anyone?

Catering assistants from Gransha Hospital in Londonderry who retired in 1989 - Jean Brown, Margaret Bell and Lily Simpson. The ladies were given gifts from Esther Pearson, Marjorie Holmes and Fionnuala Toland.

Catering assistants from Gransha Hospital in Londonderry who retired in 1989 - Jean Brown, Margaret Bell and Lily Simpson. The ladies were given gifts from Esther Pearson, Marjorie Holmes and Fionnuala Toland.