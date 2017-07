Alan Duke and Brian Coulter are well known artists from Portrush.

An exhibition of their work has opened at the Arcadia in Portrush and features a wide variety of work from local seascapes to portraits of rock stars.

Painters Alan Duke and Brian Coulter raise a glass to celebrate the opening of their joint exhibition at the Arcadia, Portrush. The exhibition runs throughout August. �2017Derek Simpson: www.sportfile.co.uk

The exhibition runs until the end of August. Opening hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 1pm-5pm. Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday : 10am - 5pm.

Photos courtesy of Derek Simpson.