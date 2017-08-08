Shooting of man in Bogside condemned

A man's been shot in the Bogside, according to Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan, who has condemned those responsible.

Ms. Mullan spoke out after the shooting in Lisfannon Park on Tuesday.

She said:"The shooting of this man is wrong and I condemn it.

“The people of Bogside do not want these actions taking place on their streets.

“Its clear those responsible have nothing to offer society and are at war with the community.

"There can be no justification for such actions and I would encourage anyone with information about this incident to bring it forward to the police.”