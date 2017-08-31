Security alert closes Londonderry roads overnight

A security alerty has closed two roads overnight, from Thursday to Friday, in the Lettershandoney Avenue area of Londonderry.

Police are continuing to investigate a report that a device has been left in the area.

Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience at this time. I appreciate that residents have been inconvenienced as they have been asked to leave their homes. However, I would stress our priority at this time is to keep people safe.

“ I would ask anyone if they find anything suspicious to contact police immediately. Do not touch or lift it.

“I would advise people who would normally use these roads to go about their daily business to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey both tonight and tomorrow morning.”

The following roads will be closed overnight:

The Tirbracken Road from the Edenreagh Road junction to the Tamnaherin Road, although there is however access to Oeghill Park via the Tamnaherin Road.

Lettershandoney Avenue between the Gorticross Road and Tirbracken Road Junctions is also closed, however there is access to residents of Lettershandoney Ave via the Gorticross Road.