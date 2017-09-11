Seasonal shop windows set to sparkle this Christmas

City Centre Initiative are delighted to introduce the annual Christmas Window Competition 2017.

With businesses throughout the City Centre developing their Christmas campaigns in the coming weeks we would like to encourage them to get involved this year. During the festive season shoppers notice how local retailers have made their shop windows extra special by adding festive lights and decorations to add some Christmas sparkle to their customer shopping experience.

There are three categories this year, firstly for Local Businesses, secondly for National/Multi-National Businesses and thirdly for the Evening Time Economy Businesses with prizes including a weekend break in Dublin sponsored by Maldron Hotels, Shopping Vouchers sponsored by Foyleside Shopping Centre and Dinner for Two at Thompson’s Restaurant courtesy of the four star City Hotel.

Closing date for entries is Thursday, November 23 2017, with judging taking place on Thursday, November 30. Winners will be presented with their prizes on Monday, December 4 by the Mayor of Derry City & Straba​ne District Council in the Guildhall.

If you would like to enter the competition or would like further information simply call the City Centre Initiative office on 028 (71) 360169 or email office@cciderry.com