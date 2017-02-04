Search goes on as family hope to bring cricketer Jack Glenn home

The family of a young cricketer who lost his life in tragic circumstances in Londonderry have thanked the community for their help in trying to locate his remains.

Jack Glenn, who died suddenly on Thursday, was described as a promising young cricketer who played the game with a smile on his face by people from across the cricketing fraternity.

His family are continuing searches along the banks of the River Foyle and have thanked hundreds of volunteers who have turned up to help in the search.

Peter Tait, a relative of the tragic 23-year-old, said: “The whole family really just want to get Jack back so we can get that closure and start the grieving process. I want to thank everyone who has turned out to help us. This morning (Friday) we had 250 to 300 people out to help with the search, with people coming down from Belfast, Bangor and Carrickfergus to help out.

“The family obviously take great warmth from that response in horrendously sad circumstances.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council have been providing marquees for volunteers while the PSNI, Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service have joined Foyle Search and Rescue crews as they commenced a joint search operation on land and water with aerial support from HM Coastguard Rescue.

Jack, who played for Bready, Glendermott and Creevedonnell in the North West, was described as a highly promising young player.

Amongst those to pay tribute were former India international Bobjee Narasimha Rao, who coached Jack for Ireland at underage level, Irish international Tyrone Kane and a host of figures from cricket circles.

North West Cricket Union spokesman Lawrence Moore said: “Everyone had a great word on him. I was speaking to Bobby Rao, who described him as a fantastic prospect as a leg-spinner. He talked about how he played the game with a big smile on his face, which is absolutely true. He was known as Jack the Lad. Everyone loved him.”

He added: “On behalf of the North West Cricket Union we wish to offer sincerest condolences to the Glenn family on their tragic loss.”

Tyrone Kane described him as the “soul of the underage teams we were involved in”.

Jack was the son of Colin and Hester, brother of Katie and partner Leon, uncle to Lexie, and a grandson of Jack and Violet, Lou and the late Samuel.

It is understood that all of today’s football games in North West Junior League have been cancelled as a mark of respect to the Glenn family, as Jack had spells with several of the league’s teams.