Roe Valley PS qualify for finals of Road Safety NI quiz

A team from Roe Valley Integrated Primary School, Limavady, has qualified for the finals of the Northern Ireland Primary School Road Safety quiz involving teams from all over Northern Ireland.

The school narrowly missed out on first place, losing to St. Brigid’s Primary School, Mayogall at the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine.

The teams faced eight rounds of testing questions incorporating both road safety and general knowledge . In total, 14 other schools took part.

Chief Inspector Ian Magee presented the trophies and wished the winners all the best in the finals which will be held at the Fire & Rescue Training Centre, Belfast on Monday, February 20. Organised by Road Safe N.I. the Coleraine heat was the first time that all schools in the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area had been brought together for such a major event.

Constable Henry, who posed the questions, praised the children for their good grasp of road safety matters and encouraged all to keep in mind the importance of the lessons learned on the day. Everyone involved took home a certificate.