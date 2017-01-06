Road Safety NI quiz for schools

Primary Schools in the Londonderry area are being urged to enter their local heat of the Northern Ireland Road Safety Quiz.

There will be 11 regional heats starting in January 2017 and two teams from each region will progress to the NI final which will be held in Belfast during February 2017.

This event, which is for P7 pupils, has been running for over 20 years and has received a major boost this year by being awarded a Department for Infrastructure Road Safety Grant.

The grant means that the quiz will be run across all 11 new council areas for the first time.

The quiz is organised by Road Safe NI, which is a leading road safety charity, to promote awareness with primary school children, who are a vulnerable road user group.

The table quiz will cover both road safety and general knowledge. The quiz will consist of 7 rounds of 8 questions plus and extra round on road signs. Prizes will be given to the first, second and third placed teams and everyone involved will take home a certificate.

Each school can send a team of 4 pupils from Primary 7.

As an added incentive the top two teams from each heat will progress to the Northern Ireland Finals which will take place at the NI Fire & Rescue Training Centre, Boucher Road, Belfast on Monday, February 20, 2017 at 7pm.

The Londonderry heat is on Wednesday, February 8 in the Belfray Country Inn from 10 until 11.30am. For details of each heat and to obtain an entry form for your schools, please email info@roadsafeni.com.