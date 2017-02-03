Rhys returns home after Boxing Day blaze

The family of a young Magilligan boy injured in a house fire have spoken of their delight following his release from hospital.

Rhys Mullan (9) suffered serious burns after the Boxing Day blaze broke at his dad’s house on Seacoast Road, Magilligan.

The St Aidan’s Primary School pupil spent the last five weeks in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, receiving medical treatment, including a number of skin grafts.

Rhys’ mum’s cousin, Stephen McLean, along with his wife Louise McLean, set up the ‘Help Rhys recover’ Facebook page to keep the community updated on Rhys’ condition. News that the Co Londonderry boy was getting home was announced via the page on Wednesday, February 1.

The post, which was liked by hundreds of people, read: “Best news ever!! Rhys is getting home!! Has to go back every couple of days for dressings, but he’ll be at home with his mammy at last!!”

On February 2, a photo of Rhys and his mum, Annette Friel, was posted to the page, with the caption: “Glad to have my boy home.”

An auction of photographs, canvas prints and sporting memorabilia is being held this Sunday (February 5) with the money raised going towards getting Rhys some special outings and treats as he faces a long road to recovery.

The event will take place in the Sperrin Club, Lower Newmills Road, Coleraine, with viewing running from 2pm until 4pm. The auction will commence at 5pm.

Among the items up for grabs will be a Northern Ireland shirt, signed by captain, Steve Davis, a Liverpool shirt signed by the whole team and a Manchester United shirt signed by Harry Gregg MBE.

There are also various prints and shirts, all signed from NW200 competitors including Ian Hutchinson, Alastair Seeley and the Dunlop brothers.

In total, over 60 items have been received to be auctioned, as well as almost 20 items to be used as raffle prizes.

The family would like to thank everyone who has donated towards the auction and raffle. There have also been two items donated for bonus ball draws and the family would like to say a huge thanks for the very generous donations.