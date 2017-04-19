REVIEW: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (Grand Opera House)

You could be forgiven for thinking that ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time’ is a play about a boy with Asperger Syndrome.

It is. But it also so much more.

The author of the best-selling book on which director Marianne Elliott’s explosive piece of physical theatre is based, Mark Haddon, eventually came to regret the use of the ‘label’ Asperger Syndrome on the book cover when it was first published.

‘The Curious Incident’, which runs at Belfast’s Grand Opera House until Saturday, April 22, is about all of us, about being unique, about being different.

Christopher’s story bursts open from the moment you arrive in the auditorum to see a dead dog in the centre of the cube-shaped, graph paper set.

A full-on mix of drama, physical theatre. dance, choreography, special effects and downright good story-telling, ‘The Curious Incident’ forces the audience physically and emotionally into the heart of Christopher’s story as he interacts - sometimes successfully, sometimes not - with his parents, teacher Siobhan, neighbours, police and others.

I have never witnessed a piece of theatre where the technical staging and devices are as integral and essential a part of the show as the actual cast (who were outstanding, especially leading actor Scott Reid as Christopher). The use of searingly sharp sound effects and music, coupled with unrelenting light sequences and a chameleon set assaulted our senses so forcefully that it perfectly illustrated Christopher’s everyday difficulty in trying to process an overload of stimulus and information. An outstanding piece of theatre. Grab a ticket if you can.