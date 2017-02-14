Registration to vote in Assembly elections closes at 5pm today

There are only hours left to register to vote in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Registration to vote closes at 5pm today.
Voters will go to the polls on March 2.
Registration forms cannot be sent electronically.
According to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland website those eligible to vote must be: listed on the electoral register; and at least 18 years of age on 2 March 2017, British, Irish, European and qualifying Commonwealth citizens.
Download your Northern Ireland registration form here
