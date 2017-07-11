‘Red Noise’ with Owen O’Neill

Award- winning comedian and actor Owen O’Neill brings his hit one-man show Red Noise to the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, Limavady on Thursday, July 27 at 8pm.

Red Noise is the perfect combination of stand-up comedy, theatrical monologue and poetry alongside Owen spinning hilarious true stories of his life.

One of sixteen siblings, he talks about queueing for breakfast, family dramas, how he was struck by lightning when he was nine years old and how his feature film debut with Liam Neeson went horribly wrong.

Owen is an award winning stand-up comedian, writer and actor.

He was born in Cookstown and has drawn on his upbringing in Cookstown for some of his more colourful characters in his standup and theatre work.

Early comic influences included W. C. Fields, Laurel and Hardy, and particularly Richard Pryor.

He made his stand-up TV debut in 1985 on Saturday Live and has since performed all over the world.

He has guested twice on Late night with Conan O’Brien.

He is an annual visitor to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where he has produced, directed and starred in eight one man-shows, winning a string of awards including two Fringe Firsts, the Edinburgh critics award for best comedy a Perrier nomination and the LWT award for best original one-man play.

‘To call what he does ‘stand-up’ doesn’t do him justice. This is genuine comedy from the gut, a true original.’ THE SCOTSMAN

Owen has toured the world with his shows accumulating in a string of awards.

He also won Best Actor at the Irish Theatre Festival, New York and Best Short Film at the Boston Film Festival in 2008.

The New York Times has hailed him as a ‘master storyteller’ whilst The Spectator described his shows as ‘dramatically accomplished and emotionally charged, with both papers awarding him five star reviews.

A man of many talents, Owen promises to deliver a superb evening of rip-roaring humour with a twist.

To book tickets or to find out more information, please contact Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on 028 7776 0650 or visit www.roevalleyarts.com

Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre, 24 Main Street, Limavady.