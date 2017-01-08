Ran red light near the Cathedral

A 20-years-old woman who suffered minor injuries after being involved in a road traffic accident when she ran a red light near St. Eugene’s Cathedral was fined £250 at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Colleen Gibson, of Barr’s Lane, drove through the red light on August 11, 2015, a PPS solicitor told the court. A defence solicitor said the lights, at the junction of Great James Street and Francis Street, had just turned red when she ran them and described it as a “lapse in attention.”

She received five penalty points on her licence.