‘Quiet, lovely neighbour’ killed in tragic blaze

A woman in her 50s who lost her life in a house fire in Limavady yesterday morning has been described as “a quiet woman” but one who would “doing anything for you”.

Neighbours expressed shock and sadness after the woman lost her life in the fire at her home in the quiet, residential Grange Park area on Monday morning.

The scene of the house fire in Limavady

Little damage was visible to the exterior of the building on Monday morning as forensic investigations got underway, but a pungent smell of smoke lingered in the air close to the property.

Alison Clarence, who awoke on Monday to discover her neighbour’s house was on fire, passed on her condolences.

Ms. Clarence said: “She was very quiet and kept herself to herself but when you got to know her she was very friendly. She would have done anything for you.

“I got up this morning, and the place was on fire. It is so sad.”

Ms. Clarence continued: “She was such a lovely, quiet neighbour“, adding, “I am just hoping and praying that she passed away peacefully”.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “The whole community is shocked by this tragic incident.

“This is a deeply tragic event and my thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the woman.

“I wish to pay tribute to the emergency services who attended the scene for their professionalism and their efforts.”

The woman’s identity had not yet been confirmed as the ‘Journal’ went to press.