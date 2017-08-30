Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in Causeway Coast and Glens

The Queen’s Baton Relay arrived in the Causeway Coast and Glens on Tuesday as part of the global countdown to next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Its visit to tourism, development and sporting facilities showcased the Borough as a great place to live, work and visit.

The Baton made its first stop at the Dark Hedges before travelling to the Giant’s Causeway, the Atlantic Link enterprise campus and Dungiven Sports Centre.

It was also hosted by the Honourable The Irish Society during its time in Coleraine.

Speaking after welcoming the Baton to the area, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “We were delighted to be a part of the build up to the next Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Australia next year. We have much to celebrate in our beautiful Borough, so it was fantastic to welcome the Baton to a number of key locations right across the area. The Baton Relay is an iconic symbol of the Commonwealth Games, and its visit here is part of their global reach. Of course, we are very proud of the role sport plays in our communities, and this visit allowed us to show our support for local sportspeople and the coaches and mentors who make participation possible.”

The Baton’s visit to the Causeway Coast and Glens is part of a 142,915-mile (230,000km) journey over 388 days ahead of the Gold Coast event next year.

The tour will take it through Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

It left Buckingham Palace in March carrying a message from the Queen and will arrive in Australia in December and travel through the country, finishing its journey at the Opening Ceremony on April 4th 2018.