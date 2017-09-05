Queen condoles with Drumahoe flood victims in personal letter

Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland has expressed her personal condolences to those affected by the recent flooding in the North West.

A letter dispatched from Balmoral Castle was recently delivered by hand to the Y.M.C.A. in Drumahoe by the Lord Lieutenant of County Londonderry, Denis Desmond, CBE when he visited the flood ravaged area.

“I was saddened to learn of the devastating flooding, which has affected County Londonderry and the surrounding areas,” she wrote.

“Please convey my sympathy to those who have been affected, and my thanks and appreciation to the volunteers, community workers and members of the emergency services who have been involved in the response,” she added.