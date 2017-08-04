Prisoner dies in Magilligan jail

A 27-year-old prisoner has died in custody at Magilligan Prison in Co Londonderry.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service confirmed the man died at the prison in Co Londonderry on Friday morning. His next of kin have been informed.

As with standard procedure, the PSNI, Coroner and Prisoner Ombudsman have launched investigations into the death.

Ronnie Armour, Head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service said: “I would like to extend my sympathy and that of the Northern Ireland Prison Service to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”